Mel Gibson: ‘Prince William Is the Antichrist’

Hollywood star Mel Gibson has told staff and associates that Prince William is the antichrist and he will be the future king of a one world government ushered in by the New World Order.

According to Gibson, the Illuminati elite have gone into overdrive promoting their evil agenda on the world stage, preparing humanity for the next stage of their Luciferian master plan.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Case for the prosecution: Ice Spice, who accompanied Taylor Swift to the Super Bowl, throwing up Satanic hand symbols while wearing Balenciaga and an upside down cross. The fact this scene almost looks normal says everything you need to know about the times we are living in.

The Satanic messaging has never been so blatant and ubiquitous and Gibson has a warning for those who think this is just a game: things are about to get very crazy, very quick.

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, and join the People’s Voice Locals community to join our incredible community, support the channel, and gain access to exclusive and uncensored content.

Explaining that he has met Prince William twice and he always has demonic entities trailing along behind him, Gibson claims that William has already taken up the role behind the scenes.

Gibson has been preparing to direct Lethal Weapon 5 and staff and associates in Los Angeles have been presented with photos and video evidence that Gibson says confirms his claims.

Explaining that the first time he met Prince William, there was a demon feasting on a lamb behind him, Gibson says “everybody is talking about it” and William’s role as king is an open secret among the global elite.

As Gibson claimed, videos have been uploaded to the internet of demonic entities following Prince William wherever he goes in the world.

In 2004, the Rothschild-controlled Associated Press published a photograph of Prince William posing with a lamb like Jesus Christ, who the Bible calls the lamb of god.

To the unaware, the photo is completely innocent. But to insiders familiar with freemasonry and the Book of Revelations, Prince William is identified in the photo as the antichrist.

The antichrist has been described in art and literature as handsome and charming, and a master of lies and deception. Freemasons call him the Baphomet, or Goat of Mendes.

The antichrist is commonly illustrated with cloven hind hooves. Why is William holding a cloven hind hoof in the photograph?

According to Gibson, the photo was a secret communication by the British royal family on behalf of the the global elite announcing Prince William’s ascension to the role of Illuminati king.

“It’s actually a political position more than a religious one,” said Gibson, explaining that William’s role as the king of a one world government will be made known to humanity after a false flag global disaster brings humanity together in a state of desperation, seeking a savior which will arrive in the form of global government.

Prince William is the obvious choice for the role. As the eldest son of Princess Diana, who was sacrificed in an Illuminati blood ritual, William has been groomed for the role since birth and remains under the control of the House of Rothschild, just like his forebears.

Charles will be forever known as the Great Reset King, after his notorious COP26 speech in which he called for a vast military style campaign to enforce radical climate goals on behalf of a one-world government.

This truly disturbing speech did not get enough attention at the time. But in 2024, more people than ever before are starting to wake up and understand the agenda of the elite.

Gibson is not the only celebrity with insider information dropping truth bombs about the intentions of the global elite. It seems every second Hollywood star is dying to spill the beans. There is just one problem – when they speak out, they usually die in a tragic accident soon after.

Gibson is far from the only member of entertainment industry elite dropping hints about the Illuminati’s plans. Insiders are coming forward with shocking information more than any other time in history. Celebrities are breaking down, exposing their mind control. Others like Gibson are hinting to associates about what they know.

The evidence against the global elite is damning and is continuing to grow.

The simple fact is the elite ushering humanity towards the next phase of its master plan. A one world government, led by an Illuminati king, the antichrist, is almost here.

Gibson’s claims are backed up by French mystic Nostradamus.

A series of chilling predictions by the French astrologer and seer about the Queen’s death in 2022 – and the sudden abdication of King Charles III – were recently uncovered.

Nostradamus has attracted international notoriety for predicting future events such as the 9/11 Twin Towers attacks, the Iraq War, the death of Princess Diana and the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019 alone, Nostradamus predicted the fire that razed the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, and predicted that during 2020, commercial space travel would be possible, something that Elon Musk’s Space X company ventured into.

Now passages published by Nostradamus in 1555 show his insights into the “Abdication of Charles III of England” shortly after the death of the Queen.

According to Nostradamus, King Charles will be forced out by the British public after they decide he is “unworthy”, leading to a young man being named as the new king.

According to Nostradamus, Charles’ reign will be brief and utterly disastrous. His subjects, the British people, will rise up against him, furious with his betrayal of the British nation.

Could Nostradamus be referring to Charles’ close friendship with Klaus Schwab and his allegiance to the World Economic Forum? Charles has already sworn allegiance to the globalist WEF, signalling that the Great Reset is his number one priority, which places the sovereignty of his nation in peril.

Then again, Nostradamus could be referring to Charles’ close friendship with Jimmy Savile, Britain’s most prolific pedophile. Or the hundreds of school children who were allegedly raped by Charles and his friends.

Britain and the Commonwealth currently have a monarch who is descended from Dracula, the tyrant who dipped his bread in the blood of his impaled victims.

Now it appears Charles is ready to step aside for his son William to assume the throne.

We have no time to waste.

In recent years, the elite have turned everything upside down. The pope has declared Klaus Schwab more important than Jesus Christ.

This is the same pope who joined forces with Bill Clinton late last year to announce that humanity must be urgently depopulated to save the planet.

The world’s ruling class have tyrannical control over the mainstream media, as well as food, water, and air supply, and they are actively dumbing down the masses.

Take a look at the results of Bill Gates and Barack Obama’s disastrous Common Core program for proof the elite are intentionally dumbing down our children.

The agenda could not be more clear.

It’s time to fight the powers that be. Education is our greatest weapon. The innocent masses – human cattle as they are known to the Illuminati – must be woken up before it is too late and we are all enslaved.

Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue exposing the elite but we can’t do it by ourselves. Subscribe to the channel and join the People’s Voice Locals community to support the channel, join our amazing team and gain access to exclusive and uncensored content. I hope to see you there.

Watch: