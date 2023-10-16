Biden: US Has “An Obligation” To Be Involved In Israel & Ukraine Wars

The US has “an obligation” to be involved in foreign wars according to Joe Biden

The US president also declared that he wants to serve a second term in order to achieve world peace, during a CBS 60 Minutes interview.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Referring to the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, Biden argued that America “can take care of both of these”

Host Scott Pelley asked Biden “Are the wars in Israel and Ukraine more than the United States can take on at the same time?”

InfoWars reports: Biden replied, “We’re the United States of America for God’s sake! The most powerful nation in the history, not in the (world), in the history of the world! The history of the world!”

He continued to blather, “We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defense. We have the capacity to do this and we have an obligation to. We are the essential nation, to, to paraphrase the former secretary of State. And if we don’t who does?”

It seems Biden was attempting to quote Madeline Albright, who said in 1998 that America is the “indispensable nation.”

Watch:

"Are the wars in Israel and Ukraine more than the United States can take on at the same time?" Scott Pelley asks President Biden.



60 Minutes, tonight. https://t.co/mEN4CWeXMW pic.twitter.com/b3FC9yQiVE — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 15, 2023

Since when did the U.S. have “an obligation” to fight foreign wars?

In the same interview, Biden also declared that he’s sure he wants to serve a second term in order to achieve world peace: