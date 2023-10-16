Netanyahu Ordered Israeli Military to Stand Down During Hamas Assault

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly ordered the military to stand down for 7 hours during Hamas’ unprecedented assault on October7.
According to Jewish Pro-Life Foundation leader Cecily Routman: “The IDF was given stand down orders – both the army and the Air Force – seven hours to stand down while those attacks took place”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Citing government sources Routman claimed Netanyahu ordered the stand down to allow Hamas to launch its attack in order to justify Israeli retaliation against Gaza meant to ultimately wipe the Palestinian enclave off the map.
InfoWars reports: n an interview released Saturday Routman told conservative activist Lauren Witzke: “Israel as the most sophisticated intelligence in the world. There is no way the government didn’t know that that was going to happen”
Routman explained that Rabbi Chananya Weissman, who’s connected with top officials in the Israeli government, “sent out a missive that, indeed, the IDF was given stand down orders – both the army and the air force – seven hours to stand down while those attacks took place.”
“And this allowed the terrorists to come in and begin slaughtering and torturing the citizens,” she said.
“Personally, I think that this situation is akin to a family keeping a rabid dog in their home and then blaming the dog when their baby gets bitten.”
“I look at the government of Israel and they really needed to make sure these people did not proliferate on their borders. And so they are held partially accountable for having to kill God’s creations in order to secure their border. This should never have happened,” Routman added.
Her claims corroborate reports from Oct. 7, in the first hours of Hamas’ attack on Israel, that the Israeli military was largely absent as Hamas invaded the border.
However, ABC News reported that Israel’s air force began shelling Gaza about 4 hours after Hamas began its assault, and its government activated its reserves about two hours after the attack began.
But that doesn’t adequately explain Israel’s inexplicable intelligence failure that gave Hamas the opportunity to launch its attack in the first place.
Perhaps Hamas’ terror attack really was Israel’s 9/11 — another inside job to justify full-scale war, that is.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Biden: US Has “An Obligation” To Be Involved In Israel & Ukraine Wars - October 16, 2023
- Netanyahu Ordered Israeli Military to Stand Down During Hamas Assault - October 16, 2023
- Report: House GOP To Investigate Whether Hamas’ Weapons Came from Ukraine, Afghanistan - October 15, 2023