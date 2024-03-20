Pfizer Scientists Caught Discussing The Quiet Parts Out Loud

Previously unreleased recording reveal Pfizer’s top vaccine researchers discussing major concerns surrounding the mRNA Covid-19 injections.

A scientist who had previously been involved in vaccine formulation at Pfizer, together with whistelblower Justin Leslie, a former operative with Project Veritas and O’Keefe Media Group, brought to light buried recordings that raise some very serious questions about the pharma giant’s development and promotion of its COVID-19 jabs.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Leslie delivered these recordings to Veritas towards the end of 2021, but they were never published.

The Gateway Pundit reports:

These recordings captured internal discussions among Pfizer’s top vaccine researchers expressing grave concerns over the vaccines’ safety, efficacy, and the rush to market due to the pandemic emergency.

According to Zero Hedge, the leaked footage includes an October 6, 2021 conversation with Kanwal Gill, a principal scientist at Pfizer, discussing the ethical implications of rolling out experimental booster injections.

“Do we know that, just thinking ethically, is it okay to give people another experimental injection? Are we sure it’s going to be safe and effective? Are we just rolling these out because we want to roll them out for money?” asked Leslie.

Gill responds by acknowledging the real-time nature of the data being collected and the historical challenges faced by mRNA vaccines, which had never previously reached clinical trials due to side effects.

“This is real-time data that we are generating. We don’t even know when we started vaccinating people. We had no idea how it’s going to look like,” said Gill.

“MRNA vaccines have been there for 50 years, but nothing made to clinical. Why? Because mRNA vaccines have been known to have side effects,” she added.

“Moderna has been working on it for ten years. This is not a new thing. But why it did not reach trial was because of all these side effects. Pfizer and Moderna used the emergency and the pandemic to kind of get through it now. But even the CDC model never gets FDA,” Gill admitted.

Below is the video posted by Liam Cosgrove of Zero Hedge:

Principal scientist at Pfizer, Kanwall Gill in 2021:



“We had no idea how it’s going to look like. MRNA vaccines have been there for 50 years, but nothing went to clinical trial because MRNA have been known to have side effects.”



Credit to whistleblower @justintegrity_ pic.twitter.com/RZXrRReMxz — Liam Cosgrove (@cosgrove_iv) March 12, 2024

Gill also candidly admits that unlike the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, whose side effects were promptly identified, the mRNA and lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) used in Pfizer’s vaccine are “very sneaky,” implying that significant complications may not yet have surfaced.

“Only Johnson Johnson’s side effect came out quickly, that there was a clot, that clot that was happening with Johnson Johnson’s. But other than that, mRNA and LNP are very sneaky. I think we are not still seeing a lot of like huge complications,” Kanwal said.

Gill further highlights the unconventional trajectory of Pfizer’s vaccine development, noting that the process skipped the traditional phases of clinical trials, jumping directly to phase three. This accelerated approach, while expediting the vaccine’s availability, bypasses years of observation and data collection typical of vaccine development.

WATCH:

Pfizer's principal scientist in 2021:



“It takes 10 year for a vaccine to come out. It takes years of observations… we are doing everything at the same time."



"Even Pfizer CEO and even [BioNTech CEO] won’t have answers… it’s also becoming a money game.”

H/t @justintegrity_ pic.twitter.com/KdbocxGwmV — Liam Cosgrove (@cosgrove_iv) March 12, 2024

Another colleague, Ramin Darvari, a pharmaceutical formulation scientist at Pfizer, was recorded expressing concerns that have since been validated about the possibility that repeat booster intake could damage the cardiovascular system.

WATCH:

Pfizer's pharmaceutical formulation scientist, Ramin Darvari, in 2021:



“They’re engineering it specifically for me to take the next one, so increasing my consumption."



“It’s going to affect my heart, and I’m going to die. And nobody’s talking about that.”



h/t @justintegrity_ pic.twitter.com/iYb8aVo872 — Liam Cosgrove (@cosgrove_iv) March 12, 2024

While none of these revelations are particularly shocking in 2024, they cast a somber light on the internal discussions at Pfizer during the early vaccine rollouts.