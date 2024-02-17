House Republicans Demand Biden Take Cognitive Test

House Republicans are deamnding that President Biden take a cognitive test to prove his mental fitness for office.

A former White House physician and 83 other US House Republicans raised “grave concerns” about Biden’s cognitive abilities and said he should be tested to prove his fitness following the Hur report.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden’s upcoming medical exam would not include a cognitive test.

RT reports: US Representative Ronny Jackson, a Texas Republican who served as White House doctor under then-Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, authored a letter to Biden on Thursday calling for the commander-in-chief to take a cognitive test.

“If you are too mentally impaired to stand trial, as your own Department of Justice claims, then we are concerned that your mental state is not at a competent level to serve as the leader of the free world,” Jackson said in the letter, which was co-signed by 83 other Republican lawmakers. He added that if Biden is unwilling or unable to take a cognitive exam, his cabinet members should begin proceedings under the US Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

83 of my colleagues co-signed my 5th letter to the White House DEMANDING Biden take a cognitive exam. He owes this to the American people! If he refuses to take the test, we are calling on his Cabinet to invoke the 25th. More below! https://t.co/gggxdF8WIW — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) February 16, 2024

Last week’s report by US Department of Justice special counsel Robert Hur concerned an investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified documents that he kept after leaving office as vice president in 2017. The special counsel said he found evidence that Biden had jeopardized national security, but added that the president shouldn’t be criminally charged, partly because a jury would be reluctant to convict an octogenarian who comes across in interviews as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”