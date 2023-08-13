‘I Make Love To Men Daily’: Obama’s Letter to Ex-Girlfriend Reveals Frequent Gay Sex Fantasies

Former President Barack H. Obama confessed to an ex-girlfriend that he fantasizes about making love to men daily, and possesses an “androgynous” mind, according to the redacted portion of a now-notorious 1982 letter, obtained by The New York Post.

“In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination,” Obama, then 21, wrote to Alex McNear in November 1982.

“My mind is androgynous to a great extent and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men. But, in returning to the body, I see that I have been made a man, and physically in life, I choose to accept that contingency,” Obama added.

New York Post report: The letter recently resurfaced after Obama biographer David Garrow gave an interview on the former commander-in-chief.

McNear, who dated Obama during his year at Occidental College in Los Angeles, later redacted the salacious paragraphs, which the Pulitzer- Prize-winning historian Garrow hunted down and included in his tome, “Rising Star.”

Alex McNear dated Obama while they both were attending Occidental College.

The letter to former girlfriend Alex McNear is now owned by Emory University.

The letter is currently owned by Emory University, which doesn’t permit it to be photographed or removed. Instead, Garrow’s friend Harvey Klehr transcribed the paragraphs by hand and sent them to the author.

Klehr, in turn, provided the redacted portion of the letter to The New York Post.

Obama, a father of two, has been married to his wife Michelle since 1992.

Garrow said there was nothing unusual about Obama’s youthful musings.

“I’m a historian, not a psychologist, but I think it’s ‘public record’ news that a (vast?) majority of human beings have sexual fantasies!” he said via email.

A rep for the former president did not respond to a request for comment.