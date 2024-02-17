Biden’s Trans Health Secretary Says Climate Change Disproportionately Affects Black Communities’ Health

February 17, 2024
The Biden appointed Assistant Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has managed to link climate change to racial disparities in health.

In a video posted on X to honor black history month, Admiral Richard “Rachel” Levine highlighted the impact that climate change was having on the physical and mental well-being of black communities and emphasized the disproportionate effect on black Americans compared to white Americans.

TGP reports: Levine claimed that black Americans are more likely to reside in areas with housing conditions that increase their vulnerability to health issues related to climate change.

WATCH: (Video edited by Five Times August)

Levine’s message did not end well, as social media users disagreed with this ridiculous and unfounded claim.

African-American media personality Hotep, responded to this claim.

