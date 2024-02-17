Biden’s Trans Health Secretary Says Climate Change Disproportionately Affects Black Communities’ Health

The Biden appointed Assistant Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has managed to link climate change to racial disparities in health.

In a video posted on X to honor black history month, Admiral Richard “Rachel” Levine highlighted the impact that climate change was having on the physical and mental well-being of black communities and emphasized the disproportionate effect on black Americans compared to white Americans.

This #BlackHistoryMonth I'm honored to join @MinorityHealth in Advancing Better Health Through Better Understanding for Black communities. Explore more at https://t.co/cVkHNKRu7i and don't miss next Thursday's clip to hear insights from another HHS leader. pic.twitter.com/a2QlM9bpdd — ADM Rachel Levine (@HHS_ASH) February 15, 2024

TGP reports: Levine claimed that black Americans are more likely to reside in areas with housing conditions that increase their vulnerability to health issues related to climate change.

WATCH: (Video edited by Five Times August)

I added a laugh track to @HHS_ASH Rachel Levine's latest video so you can see exactly how close our reality is to an old Saturday Night Live sketch. The "leaders" in charge are not serious people, our country is beyond satire. The rest of world is indeed laughing at us. pic.twitter.com/3J9162UGFq — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) February 16, 2024

Levine’s message did not end well, as social media users disagreed with this ridiculous and unfounded claim.

African-American media personality Hotep, responded to this claim.

As a black person Climate Change is affecting my health. pic.twitter.com/JJyffTjS3c https://t.co/EMYZqy4bNp — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) February 16, 2024

My *trust* in government is zero.



A *man* pretending to be a woman tells me the weather is more dangerous to specific people:

That is crazy talk.



That is all. — Zexu Fang (@ZexuFang) February 16, 2024

Dude living in lala land telling people what's real or not. No thank you. — GretchenJ (@GretchenJ20) February 16, 2024