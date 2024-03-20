Christian Pastors Coerced Congregations Into Taking Deadly Covid Jabs

The US government managed to coerce leaders of faith into pushing the experimental covid ‘vaccines’ on Americans.

Thousands of US pastors pushed the deadly Covid jabs on their congregants In exchange for cash bribes from the government.

As a result, many of those congregants are now either chronically ill or dead.

A research paper published by America Out Loud explains how a government program called “Faith4Vaccines,” convinced the money-grubbing “faith leaders” to sell out their flocks to Big Pharma.

“Faith4Vaccines” was birthed from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) vaccine propaganda machine COVID-19 Community Corps.

Natural News reports: The COVID-19 Community Corps has 86 founding members, most of them falling into the “faith leaders” category. They include (but are not limited to):

American Baptist Church

Catholic Charities USA

Episcopal Church

National Association of Evangelicals

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

New York Jewish Agenda

(Related: Remember when Southern Baptist leader Al Mohler tried to manipulated Christians into getting “vaccinated” for COVID because “that’s what Jesus would do?”)

Manipulating scripture to brainwash

Some so-called pastors were not just swayed by money to manipulate their congregants, though. Through careful trickery, government officials manipulated scripture and biblical concepts to convince faith leaders that Jesus wanted them to push COVID jabs on their congregants.

Former National Institutes of Health (NIH) “Reverend-Doctor” Francis Collins – yes, he actually calls himself that – spoke to hundreds of faith leaders back in 2021 claiming that COVID jabs were God’s “answer to prayer.” He urged all of them to push the shots as part of a “love your neighbor moment.”

“In what was a sermon-like address tailored to appeal to these faith leaders, Collins admonished them not to believe ‘conspiracy theories’ about ‘possible side effects’ – which Collins falsely said were untrue,” reports America Out Loud about Collins’ bizarre speech.

Others in the Biden regime took a similar approach by pushing America’s pastors to push the shots because of some moral obligation to “love thy neighbor.” Many of them fell for it, subsequently crafting topical sermons about the importance of “getting protected” in order to protect one’s neighbors against the “virus.”

The manipulation scheme began as far back as February 2021, though it was likely hatched in secret long before that. Another program called “Faith in the Vaccine” was used to try to sway religious Americans to put their trust in modern medicine, in this case COVID jabs, to cleanse the country of the “pandemic.”

“As demonstrated at the Faiths4Vaccines National Summit, powerful government officials resorted to the use of religious doctrine to coerce faith leaders across the country to use their own spiritual influence, positions of trust, and sacred spaces to push the vaccines on their congregants,” says America Out Loud.

“Government officials claimed to know God’s position on the issue of the COVID-19 vaccines, failing to consider other perspectives or engage in open debate. In claiming that their vaccine ‘theology’ was the correct interpretation, our government leaders implied that any faith leaders with a different view opposed God or had an incorrect understanding of God.”

Since that time, it has become undeniably clear that COVID jabs are not the “gift from God” that many of these duped religious leaders and congregants believed – unless that gift was to purge much of the population through chronic illness and death.

“In reality, the purpose of the ‘pandemic’ Purim was to largely target White Christian nations – which had the highest vaccination compliance rates – and the highest death rates due to the ‘vaccines’ – upwards of at least 20 million deaths and counting.”

(Did you know that Focus on the Family also sold out to the COVID cult by pushing its followers to get jabbed for the so-called “virus?”)