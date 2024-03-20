Dr. Explains Why Big Pharma Feels ‘Threatened’ By Vitamin D

Big pharma is against Vitamin D because it “threatens the disease model“.
During an interview with Tucker Carlson, Dr. Pierre Kory explained that during the ‘pandemic’: “We should have had a vitamin D supplementation campaign nationwide” to “fortify immune systems and help protect against severe disease.”
Vigilante News reports: Government health agencies around the world FAILED the people they are supposed to serve.
• We did not need lockdowns
• We did not need ventilators
• We did not need Remdesivir
It turns out that we could have kept COVID in check by increasing the population’s vitamin D levels, either through sunshine exposure or supplementation.
The problem: there was no money to be made from it.
A new meta-analysis out of Italy, published in the journal, Nutrients, has unearthed some shocking data about Vitamin D.
Looking at data from 16 different studies and 1.26 million individuals, the meta-analysis revealed:
- Vitamin D showed about a 60% effectiveness against the incidence of COVID-19 in randomized control trials.
- Vitamin D showed about 40-50% effectiveness in reducing the incidence of COVID-19 in observational studies.
- For preventing severe COVID-19 cases requiring ICU care, vitamin D supplementation was about 70% effective.
So, we didn’t need to lock ourselves inside for years, be afraid, and vilify our neighbors for not wearing a mask.
All we needed to do was to go outside, get sunshine, and increase our vitamin D levels, and everything would have been fine.
Full Interview:
Niamh Harris
