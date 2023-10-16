Epstein victim found dead after vowing to name and shame elite pedophiles

One of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s victims has died under suspicious circumstances after threatening to name and shame elite pedophiles.

Carolyn Andriano’s testimony was crucial in convicting Maxwell, Epstein’s child sex pimp, and her story threatened to expose powerful politicians, businessmen and world leaders.

However, Andriano, a former model, was found dead in a West Palm Beach hotel earlier this year, according to a new report from The Daily Beast.

NN reports: There was no funeral or obituary and her death went unreported in the media until now.

West Palm Beach police opened an investigation into her death after it was concluded she died of an accidental drug overdose.

Her death has been shrouded in mystery for those who knew her, however, and her family believes there may have been foul play.

Andriano’s mother insists that she was drug and alcohol-free and pleaded with police to investigate her daughter’s death.

According to The Daily Beast, Carolyn Andriano had been texting her mother a lot shortly before she died.

She was reportedly excited about building her new life with her husband, John Pitts, and their five children.

The Daily Beast reported:

Andriano was an old friend of Giuffre’s and was drawn into Epstein’s sex trafficking ring when she was just 14 years old.

Both Andriano and Giuffre were recruited by Maxwell to provide sexual favors for Epstein and his powerful associates.

Andriano was a key prosecution witness at Maxwell’s trial last year.

At the time, she gave evidence only as Carolyn.

In an interview after the trial last year with the Daily Mail, she waived her legal right to anonymity to speak out.

She said Giuffre told her about meeting Prince Andrew in 2001 and showed her the infamous photo posing with the royal in Maxwell’s London home.

Andriano told the Daily Mail that Giuffre told her at that point that she had “slept with” Andrew.

Despite confirming the allegations against Andrew, Andriano says she blames Giuffre for delivering her into Epstein and Maxwell’s clutches in the first place.

Giuffre has admitted that she actively recruited young girls for Epstein, something she says she bitterly regrets.

Andriano testified against Maxwell during her trial and was instrumental in securing her conviction,

Four of the guilty verdicts were underpinned by allegations made by Andriano.

The most serious charge, child sex trafficking a minor, applied to Andriano alone and carries a maximum 40-year jail term.

The New York just noted that they all believed Andriano’s testimony wholeheartedly.