British Gov’t Says Trans Breast Milk Is Better for Babies Than Natural Mother’s Milk

The British government has declared that drug-induced ‘chestfeeding’ milk produced by biological men who identify as women is just as good if not better than natural mother’s milk for babies.

“In a letter to campaigners, the University of Sussex Hospitals NHS Trust (USHT), said that the milk produced by trans women after taking a combination of drugs is “comparable to that produced following the birth of a baby,” the Telegraph reports.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Chemical rich transgender milk is produced by men if they take the hormone progestin, which creates milk-producing glands, in combination with a drug such as domperidone, which makes them lactate.

Modernity.news reports: “Domperidone, also known by the brand name Motilum, was not intended for this, but is prescribed off-label by doctors, despite the manufacturer, Janssen, itself recommending against it because of possible side effects to a baby’s heart,” reports the newspaper.

The trust in question was also responsible for creating the “first clinical and language guidelines supporting trans and non-binary birthing people” in the UK in a bid to be more “inclusive”.

A trans man, chestfeeding his baby. pic.twitter.com/lI8iPhSilH — Ms. Cassidy (@Cass_Of_NEO) June 17, 2022

“Male people, however they identify or describe themselves, cannot breastfeed,” said Milli Hill, a campaigner for women’s rights in childbirth.

Her sentiments were echoed by Maya Forstater, the director of campaign group Sex Matters, who said: “For a chief executive and medical director of an NHS trust to prioritise trans identities over what is best for mothers and their babies is deeply disturbing.”

However, the trust refused to back down, asserting, “We stand by the facts of the letter and the cited evidence supporting them.”

That “evidence” is based on a 2022 study which claimed transgender ‘chestfeeding’ produced no side-effects on babies, despite the study only lasting for 5 months and gathering no long term data.

As we have previously highlighted, the NHS is fully on board with ‘the message’ when it comes to transgender activism.

Last year it was revealed that the number of children placed on puberty blockers for ‘gender affirming care’ has doubled in the UK in a year despite the government run body saying it would stop the practice outside of clinical trials.

In November, the NHS also rolled out a new £450 million IT system that only allows midwives to register the ‘gender identity’’ of newborn babies, rather than their biological sex.

The taxpayer-funded service spends huge amounts of money asking patients, mostly elderly people, what gender they identify as.

In 2022, a Freedom of Information Act request revealed that just 29 of the 124 NHS hospitals in England with maternity units still exclusively use the words “woman” or “mother” to refer to pregnancy, while all the others include terms such as “birthing people” or “pregnant people.”