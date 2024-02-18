Democrat Lawyer Calls for Black Crime To Be Legalized in America

A Democratic lawyer has urged lawmakers to completely legalize crime in America for black people in order to help lower black crime statistics.
The outrageous demand was made by Ben Crump, who specializes in civil rights cases and was the attorney for the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
Modernity.news reports: “We can get rid of all the crime in America overnight, just like that,” Crump told his fellow guests, one of whom was civil rights activist Al Sharpton.
“And people ask ‘how attorney Crump?’ – change the definition of crime.”
“Of course!” responded another guest.
“If you get to define what conduct is gonna be made criminal, you can predict who the criminals are gonna be,” added Crump.
Another guest responded by saying that suggested all black people were criminals by their nature.
“They made the laws to criminalize our culture – black culture,” responded Crump.
Respondents on X asserted that Crump was essentially acknowledging someone he probably didn’t intend to.
Meanwhile, Scott Adams was unavailable for comment.
