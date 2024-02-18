Democrat Lawyer Calls for Black Crime To Be Legalized in America

A Democratic lawyer has urged lawmakers to completely legalize crime in America for black people in order to help lower black crime statistics.

The outrageous demand was made by Ben Crump, who specializes in civil rights cases and was the attorney for the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

The most insane thing you have ever heard from@MSNBC



Celebrity Black activist lawyer @BenCrumpLaw

says that criminal behavior in America is just Black culture. Demands the legalization of crime.@TheRevAl and other Black racial activists all express agreement. pic.twitter.com/bfEQr0b7AU — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) February 17, 2024

Modernity.news reports: “We can get rid of all the crime in America overnight, just like that,” Crump told his fellow guests, one of whom was civil rights activist Al Sharpton.

“And people ask ‘how attorney Crump?’ – change the definition of crime.”

“Of course!” responded another guest.

“If you get to define what conduct is gonna be made criminal, you can predict who the criminals are gonna be,” added Crump.

Another guest responded by saying that suggested all black people were criminals by their nature.

“They made the laws to criminalize our culture – black culture,” responded Crump.

Respondents on X asserted that Crump was essentially acknowledging someone he probably didn’t intend to.

"Criminal behaviour in America is just black culture? Wow, I didn't know that…" https://t.co/P7FkNRPPQz pic.twitter.com/A1FALmTEZK — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) February 18, 2024

I mean, this has been the Democrat position for a long time, he's just saying it out loud. — Karl Kole (@DDPuncher) February 17, 2024

Actually he's pretty close to right. Black African and Tribal cultures allow a lot of killing, and taking of property. The concept of Private Property is really from European culture. But, if they want to live like that they should go to Africa. We don't want it here. — Bob Allen (@BobAlle58828655) February 17, 2024

It's literally "can't break the law if there is no law" w/ black meme gif guy tapping his head — Glyn Dŵr (@glyndwr619) February 17, 2024

Anyone still doubt that there’s no fixing this? — Joe Blow (@JoeBlowIdunno12) February 17, 2024

Let's hear them out. I want a list of actions that are currently criminal that they want to decriminalise. I'm all ears. — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) February 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Scott Adams was unavailable for comment.