Greenpeace Co-Founder Admits ‘Climate Change Is a Hoax’ To ‘Push the Globalist Agenda’

Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore has blown the whistle to warn the public that “climate alarmism” is a hoax perpetrated by the globalist elite to further their agenda and the idea the climate is in crisis is “100% untrue.”

Life-long environmentalist Moore is the former president of Greenpeace Canada and helped found the international organization in 1971. After leaving the group in 1986, Moore has tried to warn the public that environmental activism has been hijacked to push political agendas.

In a rare interview with podcast host Dan Proft, Moore warned the public to stop believing everything they are told by the mainstream media and “seek the truth” and “sort out what is true and what isn’t.”

Moore highlights how, in recent years, green agenda advocates have been using changes in the weather to suggest that the planet is being destroyed by global warming.

“They said it was the hottest year in the history of the earth the other day, and it’s not,” Moore told Proft on the “Counterculture” podcast. “That’s just, period, a lie. The whole climate alarmism – ‘climate catastrophe’ – is 100% untrue,” Moore declared.

“We are not in a climate crisis.”

Moore told Proft that “there is nothing really that radical happening” with the climate.

Moore is currently leading the CO2 Coalition, a non-partisan foundation that educates policy leaders and the public about the important contributions of carbon dioxide to our lives and the economy.

Moore, an ecologist and environmental activist for more than 50 years, argues that an increased level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is beneficial.

According to Moore, claims that climate change is “human-caused” are “propaganda” which he describes as “dangerous.”

The comments from Moore, a leading expert in environmentalism, directly conflict with the green agenda being pushed by Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration and globalist groups such as the United Nations (UN) and World Economic Forum (WEF).

Green agenda advocates are demanding that the public must slash their “carbon footprints” to “save the planet.”

The farming industry has recently emerged as one of the key targets for the anti-carbon narrative.

As Slay News recently reported, Biden’s climate czar John Kerry is calling for farmers to stop growing food in order to meet the administration’s radical Net Zero goals for lowering emissions.

Meanwhile, indications have been emerging that the tide could be turning on the globalist green agenda.

Bill Gates, one of the world’s most prominent climate alarmists, recently admitted that the climate crisis narrative is a hoax, as The People’s Voice reported.

Gates reportedly told a group of his fellow globalist green agenda advocates that the “climate doom” narrative has now become so exaggerated that the public now sees right through the charade.

During the live event at The Times Center in New York, Gates admitted that “No temperate country is going to become uninhabitable” due to “global warming.”

He continued by admitting that the aggressive fear tactics are no longer working on the public.

Gates warned his globalist allies: “If you try to do climate brute force, you will get people who say, ‘I like climate but I don’t want to bear that cost and reduce my standard of living.’”