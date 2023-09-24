Bill Gates Does Sudden U-Turn; Admits Climate Change Narrative Is False

Billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates stunned the world last week when he declared that the official climate change narrative is a life, and the world will not end as a result of climate change.

In 2021, Gates famously warned about apocalyptic consequences if the world does not achieve zero net carbon emissions by the year 2050.

Last Thursday, Gates made a sudden U-turn by declaring: “No temperate country is going to become uninhabitable.”

Summit.news reports: Gates spoke at a live event at The Times Center in New York and argued: “If you try to do climate brute force, you will get people who say, ‘I like climate but I don’t want to bear that cost and reduce my standard of living.”

He also dismissed planting trees to save the planet, questioning: “Are we the science people or are we the idiots?” he said. “Which one do we want to be?”

Gates’ latest comments are a stark difference from just a few years ago when he warned “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace:

“The migration that we saw out of Syria for their civil war, which was somewhat weather dependent, we’re going to have 10 times as much migration because the equatorial areas will become unlivable.”

Gates’ U-turn comes as BlackRock CEO Larry Fink abandoned the term “ESG” (environment, social, and governance). And the ‘green bubble‘ is imploding.

And, of course, Gates is smart. He understands the propaganda isn’t working anymore and must resonate with the majority to prevent getting ‘Bud Light’d.’