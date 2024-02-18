Biden Confuses Ukraine & NATO Amid Growing Demands That He Take Cognitive Test

President Biden made another gaffe as he confused a Congressional funding bill for Ukraine with NATO as he spoke to reporters.

Getting his facts muddled yet again, Biden called for Congress to pass legislation to fund NATO instead of Ukraine

Ukraine isn’t in NATO — neither are Israel and Taiwan.pic.twitter.com/VAdPBt7ZSS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 18, 2024

His latest verbal slip-up came on Saturday and follows Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report suggesting that the president sufferes from memory lapses

Despite doctors and House Republicans demanding that Biden take a mental competency test, the White House confirmed last week that the 81 year old will NOT be taking such a test as part of his physical because ‘he proves himself every day in how he operates’.

Biden, who is on vacation in Delaware, was speaking to reporters as he walked from his motorcade when he got his facts confused as he called for 'Congress to come home and pass the legislation funding NATO.'

The $95 billion aid package the president was speaking about would see $61 billion sent to Ukraine – which it not part of NATO.

The funding would be mainly in the form of military equipment from the U.S. It would also send foreign assistance and humanitarian aid to Israel, Gaza and allies in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan.

‘The idea that we’re going to walk away from Ukraine; the idea that we’re going to let NATO begin to split is totally against the idea of the United States of America,’ Biden began.

‘It is against our word and troops that we’ve sent over all the way back to Eisenhower. So it is about time Congress come home and pass the legislation funding NATO. It’s critical,’ he said, mixing up Ukraine for the organization.