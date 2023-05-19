Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against Joe Biden

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has officially filed articles of impeachment against the corrupt globalist puppet Joe Biden.

The Congresswoman also filed articles to impeach other top officials in the Biden administration.

Greene revealed the news during her Wednesday appearance on The Alex Jones Show.

InfoWars reports: The congresswoman cited Biden’s “refusal to uphold our immigration laws,” and giving “Mexican drug cartels, human traffickers, violent criminals and terrorists operational control of our border” as the top reasons he needs to be impeached.

“It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-last executive branch, that has been working since Jan. 20, 2021, to systematically destroy this country, the president of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden,” Greene said during Thursday’s press conference.

Today, I’m introducing articles of impeachment against Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/RiRk5PvkEY — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 18, 2023

MTG continued, “His [Biden] policies, directives and statements surrounding the southern border have violated our laws and destroyed our country. Biden has blatantly violated his constitutional duty, and he is a direct threat to our national security.”

Aside from Biden, the GOP congresswoman has also introduced files of impeachment against U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.