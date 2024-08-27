RFK Jr. Vows to End Secret Gov’t ‘Chemtrails Crimes’ As Part of Trump Administration

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has promised to stop the government’s clandestine chemtrails operations poisoning Americans and citizens of other nations and hold the criminals responsible for their crimes.

Responding to a viral video quoting a chemtrail pilot whistleblower exposing the chemtrails operations in the United States, RFK Jr. pledged, “We are going to stop this crime.“

Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent presidential campaign on Friday, immediately throwing his support behind President Donald Trump who has offered Kennedy Jr. a role in a “unity government.”

“I call them tanker terminators – we are paid more than any other pilot”



Chemtrail Pilot Whistleblower.



I’m convinced the majority of them are remotely operated – the tech obviously exists & there’s way too many. pic.twitter.com/jrd48iirbk — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) August 26, 2024

While the mainstream media and fact checkers continue to insist that chemtrails are a conspiracy theory, the evidence that we are being sprayed by governments from 15,000 feet is now undeniable.

In 2016, ex-CIA Director John Brennan admitted at a Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) conference that the US government is involved in a form of geoengineering called stratospheric aerosol injection that can be used to reflect heat from the Sun.

In 2022, documents released by the Spanish government revealed that they had been spraying deadly chemicals on its population as part of a UN and EU operation.

In April this year, Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill banning chemtrails in the state. The bill specifically forbids “intentional injection, release, or dispersion” of chemicals into the air.

Meanwhile, pilots with knowledge of the chemtrails programs are coming forward to blow the whistle on the clandestine operations.

According to the pilots, the chemtrail agenda is part of this plot to destroy life on earth by blocking the sun and farms in particular are already experiencing the negative effects of the elite’s anti-life agenda.

While the sources of the funding for the chemtrail agenda can be sourced back to the usual suspects including the Gates and Soros Foundations and their colleagues at the WEF, who are the people who fly the planes and spray the toxic chemicals on densely populated urban centers, and how much do these people know about what they are doing?

The answers might surprise you. Watch: