Snowden Says Arrest Of Telegram Founder Is An ‘Assault’ On Basic Human Rights

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowdon has called the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov an “assaulton the basic human rights of speech and association.”

The former CIA and National Security Agency contractor said that the detention of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov jeopardizes the basic human rights of speech and that he’s “deeply saddened” at the move by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Russian tech entrepreneur, who also holds the citizenship of France, the UAE, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, was apprehended shortly after landing at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday and is set to appear before a judge on Sunday evening, according to media reports.

RT reports: French authorities had reportedly issued an arrest warrant for Durov over insufficient moderation on his online platform, which allegedly has allowed it to be widely used by criminals.

“I am surprised and deeply saddened that Macron has descended to the level of taking hostages as a means for gaining access to private communications,” he said, emphasizing that the move “lowers not only France, but the world.”