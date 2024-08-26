RFK Jr Pledges To Fire NIH Scientists and Investigate Fauci If Appointed as Trump’s Health Secretary

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has vowed to fire the entire National Institute of Health ‭(NIH) team, launch and investigation into former director Dr. Anthony Fauci, as matter of urgency if he is appointed Secretary of Health under President Trump.

Kennedy Jr. explains that his priority as Health Secretary would be holding Big Pharma to account for historical and ongoing crimes and turning the NIH, CDC and FDA back into “healing and public health agencies.”

Kennedy Jr also criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci for Covid’s death toll and the disastrous vaccine roll out, declaring that Fauci should be prosecuted if he committed a crime.

Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent presidential campaign on Friday, immediately throwing his support behind President Donald Trump.

In a brief speech at the Arizona rally, Kennedy said Trump would “make America healthy again” and that he would be a president “who is going to protect us against totalitarianism.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr with former President Trump on stage at a rally in Arizona

At the rally, Trump praised Kennedy’s track record as an environmental lawyer and public health advocate and said that he would create a government panel of experts to work with Kennedy to investigate children’s health problems and vaccine safety in the US.

According to Kennedy Jr, he will stop the NIH from studying infectious disease, and pivot it to studying chronic disease, like diabetes, obesity, and cancer.

“I’m going to say to NIH scientists, God bless you all,” Kennedy said. “Thank you for public service. We’re going to give infectious disease a break for about eight years.”

Kennedy explains that environmental toxins, a category in which he includes most childhood vaccines, to be the major threat to public health, rather than infectious disease.

In an interview with NBC last year, Kennedy Jr slammed the FDA, the NIH and the CDC and said he would “unravel the corrupt corporate capture of these agencies that turned them predatory, against the American public.”

He declared that if elected to public office he will boot the officials in charge and appoint people who would “turn them back into healing and public health agencies.”

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) oversees 13 agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.

If appointed to the Secretary of Health role, Kennedy Jr. would be handed an incredible opportunity to follow through on his promises to reshape the public health sphere in the US and hold Big Pharma to account for its historical and ongoing crimes.

Alex Azar described the cabinet role as having “a shocking amount of power by the stroke of a pen,” at the head of a department with a more than $1.5 trillion budget.