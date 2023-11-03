Over 25% Say They Know Someone Who Died From the COVID Jab

Over a quarter of Americans say they personally know someone who died from COVID-19 vaccine side effects, according to a disturbing Rasmussen Reports poll released on Thursday.

More men (51 percent) than women (44 percent) said someone they know died from the side effects of the deadly mRNA shots.

Amgreatness.com reports: Political affiliation did not play a major role in the answers. A full 25 percent of Republicans said they knew someone personally who died from side effects of the COVID-19 vax, compared to 24 percent of Democrats and unaffiliated voters who said they personally knew someone who died from COVID-19 jab side effects.

Even more respondents—42 percent—said that if there was a major class-action lawsuit against the pharmaceutical companies for adverse side effects, they would be likely to join the lawsuit, including 24 percent who said it’s very likely they’d join such a lawsuit.

Forty-seven percent of respondents said they weren’t likely to join a class-action lawsuit against vaccine makers, including 25 percent who said it’s “not at all likely.” Another 11 percent were not sure.

Rasmussen conducted the survey of 1,110 American Adults on October 26 and 29-30, 2023.

On the question of whether they personally knew someone who died of COVID-19, 47 percent said they did, and 49 percent said they didn’t know anyone who died from the virus.

Among those who say someone they know died from the COVID-19 virus, 41 percent also say they know someone who died from side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. By contrast, among those who say they don’t know anyone who died from the virus, only nine percent say they know someone who died from COVID-19 vaccine side effects.

Adults under 40 were less likely to say they knew someone who died from the coronavirus, but more likely to say they would join a major class-action lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies for vaccine side effects. Men under 40 were particularly likely to say they’d join a class-action lawsuit, the poll found.

Young males have been shown to have an increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis after taking the COVID-19 shots.

According to Insurance Newsnet, a trade magazine for the life insurance industry, excess mortality rates have continue to climb since the initial COVID-19 wave, particularly in younger adults.

‘Excess mortality’ continuing surge causes concerns – Insurance News | InsuranceNewsNet https://t.co/DZ1wDilcCn — Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) October 31, 2023

The article, titled “Excess mortality continuing surge causes concerns,” cited industry insiders and health authorities who are concerned about the excess mortality rates for 2022 and 2023. Mortality rates for younger adults are up more than 20 percent in 2023, according to the article.

Cause of death data show increased cardiac mortality in all ages. And even as COVID-related causes declined in 2022, others rose, particularly stroke, diabetes, kidney and liver diseases.

The higher death rates appear to be driven by younger aged deaths in the 15 to 45 year range, the report said.