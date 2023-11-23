Former Governor Andrew Cuomo Considers Running For Mayor Of New York City

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is reportedly considering a run for mayor of New York.

Cuomo has been indicating to allies that he may want to run for New York City mayor if fellow Democrat Eric Adams sinks under the weight of a federal investigation.

Despite the fact that Cuomo resigned under disgraceful circumstances, it seems he may have a good chance in this race.

Politico reports: Cuomo, who resigned more than two years ago amid allegations of sexual harassment and claims his administration covered up the number of Covid-19 deaths tied to nursing homes, has begun in recent days to gauge the viability of a potential mayoral bid, according to eight people who have talked to him or his inner circle.

And a new poll that began circulating last week measures how voters feel about Cuomo, his accomplishments in office and the controversies that led to his resignation.

“I got the impression that he is ready,” said the Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr., a former state senator and ex-member of the New York City Council, who spoke to Cuomo last week. “No one knows what’s going to happen in the city.”

The entreaties come as Adams’ mayoral campaign is facing a federal investigation that has deepened in recent weeks and heightened the uncertainty around the mayor’s political future. Cuomo would not run in a primary race that includes Adams, whom he considers a friend, three people familiar with the former governor’s thinking said.

Diaz, a Pentecostal minister who holds conservative social views, left the City Council after making comments widely considered to be homophobic. But he has remained a steadfast supporter of both Cuomo and Adams despite their differences on issues like LGBTQ rights.

“My opinion is if he runs, he will win,” Diaz said of Cuomo in an interview. “People are in need of a leader. Even though Governor Cuomo and I have our differences, we’ve had many fights in the past, and besides the differences, I think he was a great governor.”

Cuomo could not be reached for comment, and a spokesperson declined to discuss his future plans. He had denied the allegations that led him to leave office.