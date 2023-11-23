Pope Invites Busload of Transgenders To Lunch At The Vatican

November 23, 2023 Niamh Harris News, World 0
transgenders go to lunch with Pope
As the Catholic Church moves towards relaxing its rules on transgenders, a bus full of men pretending to be women were invited to have lunch with the Pope last Sunday.

Footage filmed by the Associated Press shows the men aboard a bus in a town south of Rome headed for the Vatican, where they shared a meal with Pope Francis.

“On Sunday, the women — many of whom are Latin American migrants and work as prostitutes — joined over 1,000 other poor and homeless people in the Vatican auditorium as Francis’ guests for lunch to mark the Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor,” the AP reported.

As InfoWars notes: The unorthodox meeting comes as the Vatican recently suggested priests could bless same-sex unions, and instructed that transsexuals could also receive baptisms.

“A transsexual… can receive baptism under the same conditions as other believers, if there are no situations in which there is a risk of generating public scandal or disorientation in the faithful,” the Vatican’s doctrinal office said in a letter responding to a Brazilian bishop’s questions. It added “adolescents with transsexual problems” may also be baptized if they are “well-prepared and willing.”

Vatican Says Transgenders Can Be Baptized

