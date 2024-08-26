Hillary Posts ‘Creepy’ Picture of Kamala Harris Terrifying a Child, Says ‘The Future Is Here’

August 26, 2024
Hillary Clinton bizarrely posted a photo of Kamala Harris speaking at the DNC, which was taken from an angle that made her look like an authoritarian dictator terrifying a young child.

Making matters worse, Clinton gleefully captioned the picture, “The future is here. We just have to unlock it.”

Comments and replies are blocked by Hillary, of course.

That didn’t stop X users noticing that there is a definite vibe to this.

Reminds us of something.

Obey.

Accept your future citizen.

Why did Hillary think it was such a good image?

Boomers are having a field day.

H/T Modernity

