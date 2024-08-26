Hillary Posts ‘Creepy’ Picture of Kamala Harris Terrifying a Child, Says ‘The Future Is Here’

Hillary Clinton bizarrely posted a photo of Kamala Harris speaking at the DNC, which was taken from an angle that made her look like an authoritarian dictator terrifying a young child.

Making matters worse, Clinton gleefully captioned the picture, “The future is here. We just have to unlock it.”

The future is here. We just have to unlock it. https://t.co/bDxnheT85h pic.twitter.com/lDewbctWAd — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 23, 2024

Comments and replies are blocked by Hillary, of course.

That didn’t stop X users noticing that there is a definite vibe to this.

This is creepy AF not gonna lie. https://t.co/gHUdcTBveG — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 23, 2024

Reminds us of something.

Obey.

You will love the Avatar.

You will worship the Avatar.

You will obey the Avatar. https://t.co/ENmEG3mXLi — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) August 23, 2024

Accept your future citizen.

Why did Hillary think it was such a good image?

It looks like she's handing down the death penalty on that little girl. https://t.co/ogAUzfz6rs — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) August 23, 2024

Boomers are having a field day.

Easy boomer meme material courtesy of the @HillaryClinton social media staff. https://t.co/F0tclIN6PO pic.twitter.com/oGDpmzQPGh — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 23, 2024

H/T Modernity