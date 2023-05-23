London Mayor Khan Left ‘Barely Conscious’ By Heart Attack Days After Covid Booster

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has admitted in his new book, Breathe, that he suffered a heart attack days after receiving a Covid booster.

Khan explained as he spoke at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, “out of nowhere, I felt a knot in my chest – a kind of tightening” and he had to be “carried off the stage” while “barely conscious.”

The book stated, “My shirt was drenched with sweat and I felt like I was on fire.”

Mayor Khan has been a staunch defender of the Covid vaccine rollout, urging his constituents to get vaccinated and downplaying risks associated with the experimental vaccines.

Following his ill-fated Covid booster, Khan boasted to reporters that he was a “brave boy” and had both the Covid vaccine and flu jab.

How Brave?

Booster 29-October-2021

Heart Attack 10-November-2021

Informing the public 22-May-2023

However according to doctors, the timing of Khan’s heart attack, which came days after he subjected himself to the experimental vaccine known for causing heart attacks and strokes, could be a “coincidence.”

According to the Evening Standard, “It is not known what caused Mr. Khan to suddenly fall ill in Glasgow on November 10, 2021.

“But medical experts have confirmed that the symptoms and aftermath were consistent with a minor heart attack.”

“Mr. Khan spent about seven hours overnight in A&E at Glasgow Royal Infirmary and underwent an electrocardiogram (ECG), which checks the heart’s rhythm and electrical activity, a chest X-ray and several rounds of blood tests.”