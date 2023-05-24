Democrats Declare Florida a ‘Terrorist State’; Issue Red Travel Advisory

Democrats have officially declared the state of Florida to be a ‘terrorist state’ as far as black and LGBTQ people are concerned.

On Monday, Democrat strategist Aisha C. Mills appeared on MSNBC to warn minorities that traveling to Florida should be considered ‘extremely dangerous.’

Mills and Deadline host Nicolle Wallace were responding to a ‘travel advisory’ put out by NAACP which labels Florida as “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The bogus travel advisory claims that “The travel advisory comes in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools.”

Summit.news reports: Mills described the move as “extremely clever,” noting “I just took my family to spring break in Florida recently and I think about all of the folks who travel there for sun and joy and peace and restoration.”

She went on to state that the NAACP warning will remind those folks that “actually, this is getting to the point where Florida is about to be a terrorist state to many of us here in America.”

“Certainly as a lesbian, as a Black woman, I don’t want to have anything to do with the place,” she continued, adding “And I think about all the other people who don’t want to travel there either. So I think it was very clever on behalf of the NAACP. I thank them for issuing this broad guidance.”

Mills further charged that the move focuses a “lens on the United States and highlights how bigotry and bias and ignorance do as much harm as we accuse other countries of doing to people that they suppress.”

Watch: