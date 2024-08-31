Star Wars Actress Blames ’Racist White People’ for Cancellation of Woke Spinoff

One of the lead actresses in Disney’s Star Wars: The Acolyte has blamed “racism” for the cancellation of the woke spin-off series and its poor audience ratings.

Amandla Stlenberg, who played twin sisters Verosha “Osha” and Mae-ho “Mae” Anisey, took to Instagram to express her disgust with white people following the show’s cancellation.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: She explained:

It’s not a huge shock for me. Of course, I live in the bubble of my own reality, but for those who aren’t aware there has been a rampage of vitriol that we have faced since the show was even announced. When it was still just a concept and no one had even seen it. That’s when we started experiencing a rampage of, I would say, hyper-conservative bigotry and vitriol, prejudice, hatred, and hateful language toward us. And you know this really affected me when I first got the job because it’s just not something, even though I anticipated it happening, it’s not something you can fully understand what it feels like until it’s happening to you.

Yet while Stenberg, who has previously admitted she makes films with the hope that white people will cry, may seek to shift the blame onto conservatives for turning their nose up at a show that featured lesbian space witches, the simple fact of the matter was that audiences hated it.

Despite receiving largely positive reviews from left-wing critics, the show had a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 28 percent, meaning the overwhelming majority did not feel the same way.

Will Disney, which paid a staggering $4 billion for the rights to the iconic Star Wars franchise back in 2012, ever learn its lesson? If past performance is anything to go by, the answer is almost certainly no.