CNN Hires Former Biden White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield

July 22, 2023 Niamh Harris News 2
CNN hires Kate Bedingfield
Kate Bedingfield, who served as a communications official for the Biden administration is now joining CNN as a political commentator.

It really does go to show that people who are in the liberal elite club take care of their own…

Politico reports: Former White House communications director Kate Bedingfield will be joining CNN as a political commentator, the outlet said Friday morning.

She becomes the latest former White House media official to join a broadcast network, following former press secretary Jen Psaki, who left the White House in May 2022 to host her own MSNBC show that premiered earlier this year, and Symone Sanders, who also joined the network the same year after serving as the spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The longtime Biden aide, who worked for the president on his 2020 campaign and in the Obama administration, left her perch atop the White House press shop at the end of February. She was succeeded by Ben LaBolt.

