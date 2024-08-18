Trudeau Tells Canadians To Prepare For New Virus ‘Far Worse Than Covid’

The Canadian government has issued a warning to its citizens advising them to prepare for a new virus.

They warn that the ‘hypothetical virus’ might be far worse that covid and could lead to food and fuel disruptions.

Canada’s Centre for Occupational Health and Safety rolled out a second edition of their flu and Infectious Disease Outbreaks Business Continuity Plan Handbook.

The guide provides information for employers on what to prepare for when facing another pandemic.

The Mail Online reports: In the new edition, released in June, they focus on a ‘hypothetical virus’, that they warn could trigger further disruption that Covid-19.

It states that ‘based on trends from past pandemic flu, there may be a higher average number of illness and deaths in age groups different than what we typically see during annual flu seasons.’

The guide also warns employers must be ready for a scenario like an disease outbreak or a pandemic which forces people to stay home.

It says: ‘If there is a pandemic, how many people will be off work? It is impossible to determine with certainty.

‘Estimates vary because no one will know for sure how ill the new virus will make people, how fast it will spread, or how many people will not go to work, until it happens.’

A future pandemic ‘will come in two or three waves about three to nine months separating each outbreak’, it adds.

The hypothetical virus could also last in these cycles for as much as two years, the report warns.

It adds that people should brace for disruptions like reduced labor, supply chain issues and shifts in consumer demand.

Among those disruptions include telecommunications, banking, water, gasoline, medicine and food.

It comes after American Dr Anthony Fauci recommended that people start wearing masks again due to a rise in Covid cases.

The number of infections is increasing as part of another summer surge – even though hospitalizations and deaths from the virus remain at historic lows.

The 83-year-old told people with comorbidities and seniors ‘you should be wearing a mask’ in crowded places.

He also revealed he had contracted Covid about two weeks ago. It was his third Covid infection and he has been vaccinated and boosted a total of six times.

World Health Organization officials warn that if the virus continues to spread, it could lead to new mutations and severe infections that evade vaccine protection and therapeutics.

Deaths have been generally on the rise since May, but began declining the week ending July 20. They currently hover at around 500 per week, compared to more than 25,000 in the fall of 2020.

Dr Fauci’s face mask guidelines have long been criticized as people claimed they did not work to prevent the spread of Covid.