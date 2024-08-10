UK Govt Is ‘Scouring Social Media’ To Arrest People Who Share “Harmful” Riot Footage

The British government has warned that it is “scouring social media” to find and arrest anyone for sharing what they consider “harmful” riot footage.

The country’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer told British citizens that they would be arrested for “participating in violence online.” He didn’t explain what he meant by that exactly, but he has been targeting “right-wing extremists”.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

My number one priority is to make sure our communities are safe.



Thanks to our police forces, those who participate in violence online and offline will face the full force of the law. pic.twitter.com/hIaZ8pAzrY — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 9, 2024

The Director of Public Prosecutions has warned that ‘People might think they’re not doing anything harmful. They are. And the consequences will be visited upon them”.

Fox News reports: The British government is cracking down on people who share social media posts about the U.K. riots that it judges are “likely to start racial hatred.”

Riots have broken out across the U.K. in recent days over false rumors spread online that an asylum seeker was responsible for a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event that left three girls dead and others wounded. The murders, allegedly committed by a now 18-year-old British citizen born to Rwandan parents, sparked a series of violent protests that tapped into broader concerns about the scale of immigration in the U.K.

Footage of the violent clashes involving anti-immigration protesters and the groups of counter-protesters, some of whom have been seen waving Palestinian flags, has gone viral on social media, and the government is warning that sharing such content may have serious consequences.

The director of public prosecutions of England and Wales, Stephen Parkinson, warned against “publishing or distributing material which is insulting or abusive which is intended to or likely to start racial hatred. So, if you retweet that, then you’re republishing that and then potentially you’re committing that offense [incitement to racial hatred].”

He added further, “We do have dedicated police officers who are scouring social media. Their job is to look for this material, and then follow up with identification, arrests, and so forth.”

“So it’s very, very serious. People might think they’re not doing anything harmful. They are. And the consequences will be visited upon them,” Parkinson said.

'We do have dedicated police officers who are scouring social media to look for this material, and then follow up with arrests.'



The director of public prosecutions of England and Wales warns that sharing online material of riots could be an offencehttps://t.co/PYaeP7gPAQ pic.twitter.com/kOGWDPrlyz — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 7, 2024

Sky News home and political correspondent Matthew Thompson, who interviewed Parkinson, reported on the official’s announcement, warning about the implications for British citizens, regardless of their intent.

He agreed with the presenter who said, “People might be sharing [content] simply to warn their friends, but it could be considered an offense because they’re amplifying this.”

“Absolutely, and that’s the key message. However, you think you’re acting innocently on social media, whatever platform it is, you’re just sharing something for whatever reason, that could potentially be a criminal offense,” Thompson responded.