Pro-Vaccine Journalist, Who ‘Loathed’ Anti-Vaxxers, Dies of Turbo Cancer

A prominent Australian journalist, who publicly declared that she loathed anti-vaxxers, has died after a short battle with turbo cancer.

Jane Hansen used to report for A Current Affair. She developed turbo cancer a year and a half ago, just months after being injected with Pfizer’s experimental mRNA shot.

Naturalnews.com reports: “Feeling exceptionally blessed to have received my first Pfizer vaccine today,” Hansen tweeted on July 14, 2021. “Not a single side effect. Enhancing immunity with a glass of red. Thank you science.”

That same day, Hansen tweeted again that she was “glad I got in for Pfizer,” adding that “Lots of people lining up doing their bit” as well, meaning she believed that anyone else like herself who got jabbed for COVID was doing their part to save humanity.

Hansen despised male culture being shown on TV

About a year or so after getting injected with Pfizer, Hansen was diagnosed with “a vicious brain cancer” that consumed her body rather quickly. She perished on the Gold Coast at around 11:40 pm on Aug. 6, 2024.

Hansen worked at The Sunday Telegraph. Before that, she was a war correspondent. Her family says she put up an “amazing fight” to rid her body of the post-injection cancer, but that it was simply not enough to save her.

“We will be in touch soon regarding Jane’s funeral arrangement and yes there will be a wake to celebrate this fantastic woman!” reads a statement from the family.

We know as of 2017 that Hansen anonymously co-wrote a “wickedly entertaining” novel, released in 2008, called “Boned.” The book reportedly took aim at “blokey culture” in commercial television, “blokey” referring to men.

Hansen apparently wanted commercial television to be more feminist, claiming that many television veterans were “horrified by the despicable behavior of men” in leadership positions.

“When we wrote ‘Boned,’ we had both left our jobs,” Hansen wrote about the anti-male project. “We had young babies and we were freelancing. We’d also been beaten down by the boys’ club. We’d been bullied. But we were never victims.”

Hansen certainly cashed in on the perceived victimhood she presented in “Boned,” which contributed to the anti-male media sentiment that has fast-swept the West in recent years.

Hansen dubbed herself an “anonymous TV whistleblower” for her contributions to “Boned,” which she claimed was her way to “fess up” about how she felt concerning male cultural depictions in popular media. In Hansen’s mind, her novel was “unashamedly chick lit.”

“She swore a lot,” commented The Australian editorial director Clair Harvey, who worked as deputy editor at The Sunday Telegraph during Hansen’s time at the media outlet.

“She got outraged a lot. She laughed a lot – and made me laugh – every time we spoke.”

On X, one user could not help but notice that this kind of thing seems to be happening a lot lately: many prominent public figures who once praised, bragged about, or lectured concerning COVID jabs are now dead.

“Some would even call it divine intervention,” the user wrote.

The Health Ranger offered his condolences, noting that it is “absolutely horrible when a ‘journalist’ who attacks those who tell the truth about vaccines gets jabbed herself, then grows brain cancer tumors and then dies from those tumors.”