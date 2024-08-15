WHO Chief Declares Monkeypox An International Public Health Emergency

The World Health Organization has declared that monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) and have urged a vaccination campaign.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement after the emergency committee decided the surge in infections had the potential to spread across Africa and even outside the continent.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

VIDEO: Tedros Declares Monkeypox As International Public Health Emergency pic.twitter.com/9SNaRl3BQM — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 14, 2024

RT reports: The virus has long been endemic in central Africa, mainly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. When it first began spreading in late 2022, the WHO declared an emergency – and renamed the disease mpox, to avoid “stigma.”

“On top of outbreaks of other mpox clades in DRC and other countries in Africa, it’s clear that a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives,” WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Tedros made the announcement after the WHO emergency committee decided the surge in infections had the potential to spread across Africa and possibly outside the continent.