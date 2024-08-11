YouTuber Who Pushed Covid Shots on Followers Dies Suddenly of Lymphocytic Myocarditis

YouTube influencer Pretty Pastel Please, who was fully vaccinated and boosted and also pushed the Covid shots on her followers during the pandemic, died suddenly and unexpectedly after suffering from lymphocytic myocarditis, a rare infection of the heart.

Alexandra – known to her followers as Pretty Pastel Please – was an Australian fashion vlogger with millions of followers around the world, who was known for her fashion hauls, product reviews, travel content, and her pet parrot Archie who featured heavily in her content.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

During the pandemic, the social media star was outspoken about her support for the Covid-19 vaccinations, despite suffering what her family describe as an “extreme reaction” to a Covid-19 booster.

Alexandra’s cause of death was announced yesterday after the YouTube star died last month at the age of 30.

in a post shared on Facebook on Friday, her family wrote: “Our beloved Alexandra passed away almost 6 weeks ago next Wednesday at approximately 8.30 pm on the 26th of June 2024.

“It was determined by the Tasmanian Coroner that Alexandra’s sudden death was due to a very rare, debilitating and fatal infection of her heart. A condition that affects approximately one in every fifteen million people ; named LYMPHOCYTIC MYOCARDITIS.”

“Friends and followers would remember Alex’s final two broadcasts which were cut short due to her feeling faint, and short of breath.

“This was, unbeknown to her due to her heart failing. Alex also discussed online, her extreme reactions / allergies to basic medications whereby she had endured kidney failure in hospital, and also extreme reactions to the Covid MRNA Vaccine boosters.”

Many YouTube and TikTok influencers who shilled the experimental Covid-19 vaccines to their followers during the pandemic received payments from the government and pharmaceutical companies to sway their followers into supporting the vaccine roll-out.

YouTube and other social media influencers were instrumental in spreading the mass formation psychosis that, as stated by Dr. John Malone, resulted in a significant portion of the population being essentially hypnotized into following the draconian Covid measures.

Fast forward a couple of years and karma is striking down those same YouTubers who took the jab and cashed in on Big Pharma money.

Hundreds of these young and healthy YouTube influencers are now being diagnosed with cancer – and many of them have admitted they are suffering from rare and aggressive turbo cancers.