Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been pictured fraternizing with Ukraine’s notorious neo-Nazi Azov brigade and posing for a photo while holding a flag bearing a Nazi symbol associated with the Third Reich’s SS.

The scandal erupted Wednesday when several members of the Azov brigade, widely known for its neo-Nazi ideology, were greeted by British MPs as part of a round table discussion in the UK Parliament on the return of the unit’s prisoners of war.

Founded as a neo-Nazi militia in 2014, Azov was a key participant in the fighting in Donbass prior to the outbreak of full-blown hostilities in 2022. During this time it was accused by the UN and several human rights organizations of engaging in torture, rape, and looting.

Azov was eventually integrated into Ukraine’s National Guard, and in 2023 was expanded to a brigade. Since it was integrated into the Ukrainian military, the Western mainsream media has performed backflips attempting to portray the neo-Nazi ideologues as the good guys.

EXCLUSIVE: Active Measures has obtained footage of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson praising Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion.



Johnson additionally calls for the Ukrainian government to be authorized to use Western weapons inside Russian territory. — ACTIVE MEASURES (@ActiveMeasures8) May 23, 2024

Johnson also met with the Azov brigade fighters, touting them as “heroes” and urging the West to give Kiev more weapons and the authority to carry out strikes “outside their own borders,” including on Russian soil.

“We rely wholly on such heroes as the people who are here tonight with us, from the Azov brigade,” Johnson said.

RT report: Johnson also posed for a photo with the Azov fighters while holding a yellow banner with the Wolfsangel (wolf’s hook) insignia.

Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov brigade and their Wolfsangel insignia.

The symbol was used by several German divisions during World War II, including the 2nd SS Panzer Division Das Reich, which was notorious for its war crimes, particularly against the Jewish and French populations.

While the photo-op was largely ignored by the British media, it caused a firestorm on social media, with some users accusing Johnson of insulting the memory of hundreds of thousands of Brits who died fighting the Nazi ideology.



The Russian Embassy in London denounced what it called a “grotesque spectacle” in the UK Parliament, pointing to Azov’s record of war crimes.

Moscow has also claimed that Johnson was responsible for derailing Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul in the spring of 2022. Russian officials have insisted that the negotiations, which revolved around Ukraine’s neutrality, initially made progress but later collapsed after Johnson allegedly advised Kiev to continue fighting. Johnson has denied the accusation.