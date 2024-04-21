Biden Tells Americans To Choose ‘Freedom Over Democracy’

Joe Biden is asking his supporters to choose “freedom over democracy”

Conservative pundits have viewed Biden’s latest blinder as more proof that the 81-year-old US president is unfit for office.

While speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Thursday, Biden rattled off a string of buzzwords as he asked voters whether they would choose him over Donald Trump in November’s presidential election.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

He asked: “Are you ready to choose unity over division? Dignity over demolition? Truth over lies? Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy? Because that’s America”.

RT reports: Biden’s “freedom over democracy” line drew a mix of laughs and applause from the crowd, and ridicule from conservative pundits and influencers.

BIDEN: "Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy? Because that's America!" 🥴 pic.twitter.com/VaiHZhcwLe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2024

“When people were concerned about Ronald Reagan having cognitive decline near the end of his second term, it was nothing like this,” the Conservative Brief wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Look in the mirror and ask yourself, truthfully, if this is the man you want in charge of our security, our economy, and our country for another four years?”

Biden has a long history of similar slip-ups, and was ridiculed for a 2019 campaign speech in which he declared: “We choose unity over division. We choose science over fiction. We choose truth over facts.”

Republicans insist that Biden’s cognitive faculties are declining, and that this decline has accelerated over his three years in the White House. Video footage of the president shaking hands with imaginary people, getting lost when out in public, and telling reporters that he had just met with long-dead world leaders have served to bolster their case.