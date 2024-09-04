Zelensky Says Ukraine Plans To ‘Hold’ The Russian Territory It Seized, Indefinitely

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is planning to indefinitely occupy the territories it seized from Russia last month.

Control over part of Kursk Region is crucial for Kiev’s “victory plan,” according to the Ukrainian leader has said

Officials in Kiev earlier signaled that they would use the territories as a bargaining chip in potential negotiations with Moscow.

In an interview with NBC News released on Tuesday, Zelensky was asked what he planned to do with the internationally recognized Russian territory Kiev has captured as a result of a large-scale cross-border incursion that began last month.

RT reports: While Zelensky stressed that Ukraine “does not need [Russian] land” and “[does not] want to bring our Ukrainian way of life there,” it intends to “hold” the territory because it is crucial to Kiev’s “victory plan” to end the conflict. “For now, we need it,” he said.

He declined to say whether Ukraine plans to seize more Russian land. “With all respect, I can’t speak about it,” Zelensky said, citing the same considerations that forced Kiev to keep preparations for the Kursk offensive secret.

Ukraine launched a large-scale attack on Kursk Region on August 6, reportedly committing some of its best brigades equipped with Western-supplied armor. While it made some initial gains, Moscow says the advance has been halted. The Russian Defense Ministry has estimated Kiev’s losses in the Kursk offensive at more than 9,300 troops and 700 armored vehicles.

Mikhail Podoliak, a senior aide to Zelensky, has said that the purpose of the attack was to secure a stronger position during potential peace talks with Moscow and to instill fear in the Russian population.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced the incursion as a provocation, accusing Ukraine of indiscriminately targeting civilians and pledging that Moscow will eventually “deal with the Ukrainian bandits” who entered Kursk Region. He signaled that Russia has no plans to engage in talks until the incursion is completely defeated, adding, however, that Moscow does not reject negotiations in principle.