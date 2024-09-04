Kelly Osbourne, the reality TV star and daughter of rocker Ozzy Osbourne, has warned she will leave the United States and live in England unless the federal government bans guns.

According to Osbourne, who has a child with Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson, she doesn’t want to have to explain to her son what to do in the event of a school shooting.

Newsweek reached out to Osbourne for further comment she said, “I would move back to England, but not until my baby’s old enough to go to school there, ’cause that’s where we want him to go to school.”

Osbourne, the daughter of the heavy metal rocker who famously bit the head off a bat onstage in 1982, confirmed, “I don’t ever want to have to explain what you have to do if somebody comes into your school with a gun, so that’s the main reason.”

Newsweek then pointed to data collected by the K-12 School Shooting Database to suggest that school shootings are more common across the US than they are in reality.

K-12 School Shooting Database has broadened the definition of “school shooting” to such a degree that Newsweek had to point out that while one set of data shows eight school shootings have occurred since the 1999 Columbine attack, K-12 School Shooting Database shows over 2,000 have occurred.

This is because K-12 School Shooting Database counts the mere brandishing of a gun as a shooting.

The database also counts incidents where a bullet hits a school building — not students, faculty, or staff — as a “school shooting.”

K-12 School Shooting Database also pushes the false claim that “firearms are the leading cause of death for American children.”

Breitbart has repeatedly used Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2020 numbers to show that this claim rests on counting 18 and 19-hyear-olds as “children,” as doing so allows the inclusion of shootings by gang members and street criminals to enter the fray.

If the age of children is protected to exclude people of voting age CDC numbers show that more children die in via cars than guns.