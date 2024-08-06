“Black People Are the Best!” Ben Stiller Pledges $150K to Kamala Harris Over Color of Her Skin

Hollywood actor Ben Stiller has declared that he is donating at least $100,000 to Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign purely based on the fact that she has brown skin.

Appearing in a “Comics for Kamala” Zoom interview, the Zoolander star declared he finds Kamala’s loud cackles endearing, saying the bizarre bursts of laughter at inappropriate times shows she is keeping it real.

“It’s beautiful when she laughs because she’s a real person,” Stiller said during the fundraising call.

Infowars.com reports: “She’s also a historic candidate,” he continued, diving into her racial background. “It’s going to be the first woman president and that’s incredibly exciting. She’s Indian, she’s black, she’s everything. You can be more than one thing, it’s incredible.”

Ben Stiller announces he is donating $150K to Kamala Harris and then says:



"I wish I was black—every white Jewish guy wishes he was black." pic.twitter.com/PPnsUObC5M — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 6, 2024

The Tropic Thunder actor went on to say as a “white Jewish guy,” he’s always wanted to be black.

“You know, I’m Jewish and Irish. I wish I was black. Every white Jewish guy wishes he was black. You know, get out there and vote and donate and take advantage.”

The Meet the Parents actor previously wore blackface during a scene in the 2001 film Zoolander.

Stiller’s comments drew criticism, with many pointing out he was playing into identity politics and cares nothing about Kamala’s actual policies.

Damn what about intelligence? What about policy? Ben stiller is a moron. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) August 6, 2024

“She’s a woman, she’s Indian, she’s black”



Didn’t name one political achievement.



DEI — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) August 6, 2024

All these clowns see is identity politics. — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) August 6, 2024

These people are idiots but unfortunately they have lots of money.



We need to start raising big money for Trump. — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) August 6, 2024

Stiller was one of several actors who attended the “Comics for Kamala” fundraising event, including Jane Fonda, Nick Offerman, Kathy Griffin, John Stamos, Tiffany Haddish, Mark Hamill and Rosie O’Donnell.

Watch a longer clip of Stiller’s appearance on the fundraising call.