British PM: ‘A Standing Army Is Ready To Mass Arrest Right Wing Nationalists’

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer declared Monday that there is a “standing army” ready to mass arrest “right wing nationalists” who oppose the UK government’s mass immigration policies.

Protests have been erupting for days since the murder of three young girls, and the attempted murder of several more children, with the accused the son of immigrant parents from Rwanda in East Africa.

Modernity.news reports: After an emergency meeting, Starmer stated that among measures to be taken by the government against protests that turn violent, “The first is we’ll have a standing army of specialist officers… so that we’ll have enough officers to deal with this where we need them.”

The use of the phrase is interesting given its historical context in Great Britain.

Starmer stated that “Whatever the apparent motivation, this is not protest. It is pure violence and we will not tolerate attacks on mosques or our Muslim communities,” adding “The full force of the law will be visited on all those who are identified as having taken part in these activities.”

Starmer’s comments were picked up by X owner Elon Musk, who responded “Shouldn’t you be concerned about attacks on *all* communities?”

Musk also posted that “civil war is inevitable” prompting Starmer to respond, saying there is “no justification” for such comments.

“What we’ve seen in this country is organised violent thuggery that has no place either on our streets or online,” a spokesman for the Prime Minister added.

As we highlighted earlier, the BBC described a riot in Birmingham during which a pub was besieged, innocent people violently attacked and news reporters harassed and followed as “largely peaceful,” while failing to identify those behind it as Muslim men.

Hundreds of them, many carrying weapons, gathered on the streets of Birmingham near the Village Islamic Centre after rumours that there would be a “far-right” rally, which never materialised.

The “standing army” of police was no where to be seen as bystanders just minding their own business were violently attacked, presumably just for being white, and in one instance a pub with non-Muslim people inside was swarmed and vandalised.

Police were out in force, however, in Plymouth in the south of the country, where white English people, labeled by Starmer as the “Far Right” gathered to once again protest.

While they were not seen carrying weapons or smashing up property, police made sure to threaten them with attack dogs, while ‘counter protesters’ ripped bricks from the walls of a church and hurled them literally over the heads of police.

Compare these two scenes.

Men and women stood about in Plymouth are met by a fleet of Riot Police and dangerous dogs.

Meanwhile in Birmingham a Palestinian flag-waving gang is left to smash up cars without police in sight.

Plymouth genuine people having a peaceful protest, riot police everywhere.

As leftist thugs tear stones out the wall of Minster Church of St. Andrew in Plymouth and launch them at Enough Is Enough locals, riot police target and beat patriots despite the leftists causing the violence.



Later in the evening, mobs of Muslim men were captured running around with knives and screaming “Allahu Akbar”. One police officer was heard admitting that there isn’t a lot they can do about it, saying “I know, I wish I could.”

I lived in Plymouth for over 40 years, the changes to my city have been as rapid as they have been startling, it was breathtaking tbh.



This guy, though, he’s the real threat:

BREAKING: British police is attacking unarmed British patriots just for speaking to them in Plymouth.



Police issued a statement noting that the majority of people behaved within the law.

While there has unfortunately been unrest, provocation, vandalism and violence from both sides, contrasting scenes like these have led to accusations of “two tier policing.”