Blair Tells Starmer To Ignore ‘Vicious’ Criticism On Social Media

Britain’s former Labour leader Tony Blair has advised Keir Starmer to ignore “vicious” critiicism on social media platforms during his time as prime minister.

The war criminal told the new PM that poring over the inevitable criticism that will rain down on him, will trigger psychological problems.

“You know, you start scrolling through social media that’s written about you, it’s going to do your head in,” Blair says

MSN report: In one section of the book, Blair, who went from enjoying sky-high approval ratings early on in his premiership to a position in which he faced mass protests on the streets over the Iraq war, addresses the whole issue of how to deal with torrents of criticism and constant attacks. “DON’T READ IT!” is his advice.

When Rawnsley points out that it is surely important for leaders to know what voters think of them, even when it is unpleasant, Blair adds: “Of course. And, by the way, there’s no leader that isn’t aware of public opinion, and you’ve got to listen to sensible criticism.

“But what I’m really saying is that, if you’re not careful, you can become completely psychologically derailed by critics. And you can’t allow that to happen, you’ve got to carry on, you’ve got to realise it just comes with the territory.”

Blair, who early on in Starmer’s leadership seemed less than convinced of his chances of reaching Downing Street, is full of praise for the new PM’s achievement in taking back power after 14 years in opposition.

“I thought pulling it off was massive, but I have to say he has. And one of the best things he’s done, by the way, is the quality of the candidates that have come in. I know quite a lot of the new young MPs, and they’re good, they’re really good,’ says Blair.

In particular, the former Labour leader, who served as prime minister from 1997 to 2007, praises the way Starmer dealt with the recent far-right riots on Britain’s streets: “I think Keir handled it as well as it could be handled. I give him full marks for it. It was obviously difficult, but he took tough action and that ended it.”

Blair says the key to whether the new PM prospers or fails will be whether or not his government consistently delivers for voters. “It’s always the same thing,” he says. “The challenge of democracy is delivering its efficacy. The reason for the rise of populism is all to do with the fact that people don’t believe governments are delivering for them.”