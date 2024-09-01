Elon Musk: “Heavy Censorship of X Is a Certainty if Kamala Harris Wins”

September 1, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News 0
Elon Musk warns censorship of X is a certainty if Kamala Harris wins.
X owner Elon Musk has warned that if Kamala Harris wins the election in November, censorship of ordinary Americans is a “certainty.”

Musk was responding to a post that claimed X could be suspended in America as it has just been in Brazil by a leftist judge acting to censor his political opponents.

Modernity.news reports: “When we attempted to defend ourselves in court, Judge de Moraes threatened our Brazilian legal representative with imprisonment. Even after she resigned, he froze all of her bank accounts,” the post from X Global Government Affairs notes.

It adds that “Our challenges against his manifestly illegal actions were either dismissed or ignored. Judge de Moraes’ colleagues on the Supreme Court are either unwilling or unable to stand up to him.”

Musk urged that this situation could easily unfold in the U.S. should Trump not be elected.

Musk followed up with a post highlighting previous footage of Kamala Harris demanding that Trump be suspended from the old Twitter.

“Freedom of speech is under massive attack around the world,” Musk declared.

Harris has a track record of censoring social media for political clout.

