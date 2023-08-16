Michael ‘The Big Short’ Burry Just Bet 90% of His Portfolio That the Stock Market Is About to Crash

Before the financial crisis of 2008, Michael Burry’s massive bets against the housing market made him incredibly rich, and the subject of the Hollywood movie “The Big Short,” and now he is convinced the market is about to implode again.

Michael Burry became famous for correctly predicting the epic collapse of the housing market in 2008, and according to CNN, Burry has bet over 1.6 billion dollars that the stock market is about to crash again.

Burry is making his bearish bets against the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, according to Security Exchange Commission filings released Monday. Burry’s fund, Scion Asset Management, bought $866 million in put options (that’s the right to sell an asset at a particular price) against a fund that tracks the S&P 500 and $739 million in put options against a fund that tracks the Nasdaq 100. Burry is using more than 90% of his portfolio to bet on a market downturn, according to the filings.

If he is wrong, he will look like a fool. But if he is right, he will go down in history.

Michael Burry places a huge leveraged short position on the stock market with put options.



The Big Short Version 2.0 😳 pic.twitter.com/8SHtZ0r4V9 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 14, 2023