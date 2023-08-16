Updated ‘Covid’ Jabs Almost Ready As Concerns Grows Over Rapid Spread Of New Variant

Updated ‘Covid’ vaccines are expected to become available in the US next month as concerns grow over the new variant Eris.

Here we go again…..

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

There is, apparently, a rise in hospitalisations stemming from Covid infections.

The World Health Organization has classified the Covid strain Eris or EG.5. and has designated it a “variant of interest,” meaning it will be monitored for mutations that could make it more severe.

According to the CDC it now accounts for around 17per cent of the current covid cases.

MSN reports: Symptoms of the new variant include a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and a sore throat. In the week of 30 July to 5 August, the latest period that data is available for, hospitalisations spiked by more than 14per cent, while deaths rose 10per cent compared to the previous week.

It comes as providers and pharmacies prepare to roll out an updated vaccine designed to combat Omicron — but experts are not very optimistic that the greater majority of Americans will opt to be vaccinated.

“Public health officials, if they want to see a majority of adults get these annual vaccines, they’re going to have to make the case to the American public that Covid isn’t over and it still poses a risk to them,” Kaiser Family Foundation Director of Survey Methodology Ashley Kirzinger told Reuters.

Fewer than 50 million people in the US got the shot last fall, compared to 250 million, or 73 per cent of the country’s population, when the vaccine was first made available in 2021, according to the agency.

Michael Yee, an analyst with the investing group Jefferies, also pointed out that vaccine manufacturers have been announcing they may need to cut jobs due to the low demand seen last year and the expectations for the upcoming vaccine.

“Take a look at what happened last winter. It was 50 million in the US, and it seems likely to be lower than that, given that there’s less concern about Covid this year than last year,” Mr Yee told Reuters.

More than one million Americans have died of Covid since the pandemic started.

The CDC recommends keeping up to date with Covid vaccines and booster shots as a yearly measure to go along with flu immunisation. The elderly and immunocompromised are especially encouraged to get the shot in order to lessen their chances of developing more severe symptoms.