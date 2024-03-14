Haiti Now Under The Rule Of Ruthless Cannibal Gang

The violence in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince was ramped up once again over the weekend.

Heavily armed gangs attacked the National Palace and set part of the Interior Ministry on fire with petrol bombs.

The violence has seen gang members attack and burn down airports police stations and prisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates.

The US has airlifted non-essential staff from its embassy and the country has declared a state of emergency.

The EU said it had also evacuated all of its diplomats, fleeing the nation as it faces its biggest humanitarian crisis since the 2010 earthquake.

Border Patrol agents in Miami have been told to prepare for an influx of illegals from Haiti.

NEW: @GovRonDeSantis sends state forces to the Keys, Southern Florida to stop potential invasion of illegal immigrants from Haiti, including:@fdlepio: 39 additional officers@MyFWC: 23 additional officers with eight additional sea craft@FLGuard: 48 additional Guardsmen with… pic.twitter.com/d7APQC7wYK — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) March 13, 2024

MSN reports: Jimmy Cherizier, popular as ‘Barbecue’, is the leader of the notorious ‘G9 and Family’ gang and is now the most powerful man in Haiti, reports the New York Post.

It is said that Cherizier began being called ‘Barbecue’ because of his penchant of burning people alive.

Amid the rise of ‘Barbecue’, a video has emerged that shows a member of a ‘cannibal’ gang eating human body parts.

The video on X shows a Haitian man tearing flesh from the leg of a burning corpse and eating it.

Some of the videos uploaded on X have been removed now. There are reports that the videos are two-year old.

The latest round of chaos led by ‘Barbecue’ is an attempt to overthrow Prime Minister Ariel Henry and intensified after he left for a regional summit last week.

The prime minister attempted to fly back but couldn’t land there amid gunbattles as government soldiers tried to foil the gang member’s bid to take over the international airport.

PM Henry could not land in the Haitian capital because its international airport was closed as soldiers repelled attempts by gunmen to seize it.

WHO IS HAITI GANG LEADER ‘BARBECUE’

“Here is disturbing footage of the Haitian cannibal gang eating body parts of one of their victims as he cooks in the fire. The Haiti Cannibal Gang leader is named ‘Barbecue’ and is now the most powerful man in Haiti after their Prime Minster Ariel Henry fled,” a post on X said. The video accompanying it had been deleted.

Reacting to the video and post, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said that similar visuals were seen in his country and the gangs in Haiti needed to be eradicated.

“We saw similar images in El Salvador a few years ago. Gangs bathing with the skulls of their victims. All the ‘experts’ said they couldn’t be defeated, because they were an ‘intrinsic part of our society’. They were wrong. We obliterated them. The same must be done in Haiti,” El Salvador President Nayib Bukele posted.

Jimmy Cherizier, popular as ‘Barbecue’, is a 47-year-old rifle-toting former police officer.

He was sacked from Haiti’s police force in 2018 because of his role in a slum murders and rapes.

Cherizier was removed from the police force for his alleged ties to a number of horrific crimes, including the slaughter in the La Saline slums were 71 people were killed, seven women were raped, and 400 homes were burned down, The New York Post reported, citing official reports.

Cherizier denied any wrongdoing and started his active gang journey. He took over the ‘G9 and Family’, which controls slums and streets of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince.

In case the government is toppled, Cherizier, who is known as ‘Barbecue’ for setting people on fire, might go on to capture power in Haiti.