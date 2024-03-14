VP Harris Says If Trump Is Reelected He Will Weaponize the DoJ Against His Enemies

Vice President Kamala Harris has warned that if Donald Trump is reelected, he will weaponize the Department of Justice against his enemies.

Her comments, which were made during a campaign appearance in Denver this week, came across as a little ironic as that this is exactly what the Biden administration is doing right now.

The Democrats have mastered the art of projection, accusing others of trying to do what they are actually doing themselves!

Colorado Newsline reports: Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to a crowd of supporters at a campaign event in Denver Tuesday, contrasting what a second Biden-Harris administration would look like with what former President Donald Trump has said he’d do if reelected.

“This state is so important,” Harris said. “Colorado is so important, and you will be part of deciding the future of our country.”…

On immigration, Harris said a bipartisan border security bill hasn’t passed only because Trump, the Republican front-runner in the presidential race, told House Republicans to reject the legislation.

“If he is reelected, the former president has openly vowed to carry out, quote, ‘the largest domestic deportation operation in American History,’” Harris said. “And that is not all: If he is reelected, the former president has openly said he intends to weaponize the Department of Justice against his enemies.”