Bombshell Docs Reveal German Gov’t Knew Covid Vaxx Was ‘Ineffective and Dangerous’ BEFORE Mandatory Roll Out

Leaked non-redacted government documents have revealed the German government knew the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines were ineffective in protecting against Covid before they rolled them out to tens of millions of citizens.

The bombshell documents also reveal the German government understood the mRNA vaccines are dangerous and yet they chose to suppress this information from the public.

Reporter Aya Velazquez received the non-redacted Covid protocols from the Robert Koch Institute (German CDC) via a whistleblower.

“A whistleblower, a former employee of the Robert Koch Institute, approached me and provided the dataset,” said Valazquez. “Details about the person are of course protected, but I can say this much: The person acted out of conscience. For the truth, for a comprehensive review of the COVID measures – and last but not least, for the people of this country.”

“We should remember that seemingly faceless authorities are also made up of people,” said Valazquez of the whistleblower. “People who think for themselves, who, like us, reflect on matters and wish for a better future for all of us. Free from totalitarianism, political paternalism, and the systematic violation of bodily autonomy.”

The bombshell leak was reported in German but biotechnologist Dr. Simon Goddek provided key takeaways for English language speakers.

🚨 BREAKING – Protocols from the German CDC leaked! Explosive and damning contents revealed!



The German journalist @aya_velazquez received unredacted protocols from the Robert Koch Institute (German CDC) from a whistleblower. The key statements are shocking and revealing:



▪️… https://t.co/MI9XOIN3MS — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) July 23, 2024

The key revelations are shocking and revealing and strengthen the case to charge Covid-19 era government leaders with crimes against humanity.

The leak reveals a timeline of events within the German government:

August 17, 2020: The German government understands that vaccinated individuals suffer more severely from COVID than unvaccinated individuals. They chose to suppress the information rather than risk damaging the success of the vaccine roll out in December.

January 18, 2021: The German government understood there was no medical justification for the mask mandate and that masks have undesirable health side effects. Yet they bowed to external pressure and mandated them anyway.

August 13, 2021: The government understood that the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine fails in 79% of cases. They chose not to make this information public.

October 26, 2021: The government understood that the influenza vaccine does not prevent infection. They decided not to make this information public.

December 7, 2022: The government knew that unvaccinated individuals are “essentially immune” after a COVID infection. However, they did not announce this information to the public, instead working behind the scenes to find a way to spin this information so that no one understood what it meant.

The complete dataset of all the session protocols of the Robert Koch Institute crisis management team from 2020 to 2023, unredacted, including 10 GB of additional material, can be accessed here.

The leak reveals the German government understood the vaccines were ineffective and dangerous, and that natural immunity is vastly superior, yet they still chose to roll out the mRNA vaccines.

According to Velazquez, the leaks reveal the government implemented these measures exclusively under pressure from politics and Pfizer.

The Robert Koch Institute leak raises a series of burning questions about who controls the world, why world leaders are operating as puppets, and why justice for these crimes against humanity is being delayed.

Who has so much power worldwide that all politicians in key positions are bowing to them and implementing measures that harm their own people?

When will the individuals involved in this conspiracy finally be dragged into court rooms to face justice, now that the damning evidence of their crimes is on the table?