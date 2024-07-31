Confused Biden Calls Himself ‘Former President’ During Bizarre Texas Speech

July 31, 2024
Joe Biden described himself as “former president” during an speech in Texas on Monday before descending into another confused tirade about the Supreme Court.

The man who has the nuclear codes slurred and stammered his way through the incoherent speech, before hitting the wall and appearing deeply confused while referring to himself as a former president.

Following Biden’s decision to drop out of the November election due to his mental frailty, top Republican leaders said he must resign as president “immediately”.

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, said in a statement on Sunday.

Johnson described Biden’s late-stage withdrawal as an “unprecedented” historical moment.

“We must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election,” he wrote.

“Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe Biden to be the Democrat nominee for president, the self-proclaimed ‘party of democracy’ has proven exactly the opposite.”

