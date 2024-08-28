British Judges Ordered To Set Free Violent Criminals Who Say “Sorry”

Fact checked by The People's Voice Community
August 28, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News 2
UK to set free violent criminals who say 'sorry'
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Judges in the UK have been ordered by the Starmer regime to set free violent criminals who rape and stab innocent people if they say “sorry” to their victims.

Reacting to the astonishing new policy, activist Tommy Robinson joked that Brits recently prosecuted for their social media posts should “just say sorry.”

Infowars.com reports: According to the Telegraph, almost 150,000 people were let go by police in the first three months of 2024.

Some of the individuals set free were suspected of violent crimes, sex crimes and illegally possessing weapons.

These so-called “community resolutions” were supposed to be used only for low-level crimes, but now suspects are almost twice as likely to be let go after apologizing than they are to be charged with a criminal offense.

The UK government could be using the scheme to assist with their overcrowded prisons, which are currently being filled with old men and little boys who dared protest the UN-planned invasion of their country.

Earlier this month, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s tyrannical government announced it’s making room in the overcrowded jails by releasing around 5,000 prisoners, including some violent offenders.

All this to make more room for those pesky nationalists!

Alex Jones commented on the news via X, writing, “Stabbing and raping indigenous Britains is a public service according to the left. Free speech is a serious crime and you will do hard time.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
About Sean Adl-Tabatabai 18123 Articles
Having cut his teeth in the mainstream media, including stints at the BBC, Sean witnessed the corruption within the system and developed a burning desire to expose the secrets that protect the elite and allow them to continue waging war on humanity. Disturbed by the agenda of the elites and dissatisfied with the alternative media, Sean decided it was time to shake things up. Knight of Joseon (https://joseon.com)
Facebook Twitter