Liz Cheney Announces 2024 Presidential Run: “Trump Is the Most Evil Man on the Planet”

Liz Cheney has announced plans to run for President in 2024 in order to save America from “the most evil man on the planet – Donald Trump.”
During an interview with CNN on Sunday, anchor Jake Tapper asked Cheney: “Donald Trump is likely to be the next Republican presidential nominee, and he has a decent shot being elected the next president. It could happen. What would a second Donald Trump term look like?”
Cheney replied: “Well, he cannot be the next president because if he is, all of the things that he attempted to do but was stopped from doing by responsible people around him, a at the Department of Justice and the White House Counsel office, he will do. There will be no guardrails and everyone has been warned. After January 6, after our investigation, after all of the evidence that we laid out about all of the steps and his multi-part plan to overturn the election, there could be no question that he will unravel the institutions of our democracy. So we’re facing a moment in American politics where we have to set aside partisanship and we have to make sure that people who believe in the Constitution are willing to come together to prevent him from ever again setting foot anywhere near the Oval Office.”
Tapper then asked, “You’re not ruling out a presidential run?”
Cheney said, “No, I’m not.”
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
