Obama Judge Vows to Jail Trump To Prevent Him Serving Second Term

An Obama-appointed judge has threatened to jail Donald Trump to prevent him from serving a Second term as President.

On Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron warned that Trump violated a gag order issued at the beginning of the civil fraud trial brought forth by disgraced Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Engoron issued a blistering attack to Trump’s defence team in opening remarks.

NN reports: The judge accused Trump of failing to remove a social media post mocking the judge’s clerk’s relationship with Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

The post was the reason Engoron issued the gag order on the second day of the trial.

“In the current overheated climate, incendiary comments can, and in some cases already have, led to serious physical harm and worse,” Engoron said to Trump’s attorneys, according to NBC News.

“I will now allow the defendants to explain why this blatant violation of the gag order would not result in serious sanctions, including financial sanctions and/or possibly imprisoning him.”

In response, Trump’s lawyer Christopher Kise stated that the failure to remove Trump’s post from the campaign website was an error.

Kise argues Trump’s campaign team is responsible for the posts, and not the 45th president himself.

He pointed out that Trump had previously removed the post from his Truth Social account.

“There was no intention to evade or circumvent or ignore the order,” Kise said.

“I assure you that.

“I just know that this is a very large machine and this is one of the reasons, frankly, I don’t have social media.

“But that’s been taken down.

“And we don’t have any other… there were no subsequent postings.”

According to reports, Engoron issued a gag order against Trump after the president publicly questioned the judge’s legal clerk, Allison Greenfield, and her reported ties to Chuck Schumer.

Throughout the trial, Greenfield has supported Engoron by typically sitting next to the judge in the courtroom.

“Why is Judge Engoron’s Principal Law Clerk, Allison R Greenfield, palling around with Chuck Schumer?” Trump posted on social media.

The post includes a photo of Greenfield with Chuck Schumer and a link to her Instagram account.

The progressive judge told the defense team that Trump remained accountable for the content of the website even if there was clearly no intention to circumvent the order.

Engoron added that he would take the defense team’s response into consideration.

However, he made no more comments regarding potential sanctions or a planned course of action.