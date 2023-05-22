Bud Light To Fire ALL White Male Employees: “We Need To Be More Inclusive”

Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch has announced plans to fire all white male employees in a bid to become “more diverse and inclusive.”

Newly leaked footage found on the company’s website shows executives making the pledge to replace their workforce with employees who better represent their woke ideology.

The news comes as Anheuser-Busch (AB InBev) faces plummeting sales following the disastrous Dylan Mulvaney ad campaign.

The campaign wiped billions off AB InBev’s value and resulted in millions of customers hijacking the company.

Slaynews.com reports: In the video, one AB InBev employee explains, “We’re still 40 percent women, and 60 percent men, still predominantly white: so there’s still work to be done.”

The “work to be done” is apparently replacing white male workers.

Responding to the pledge to cleanse the workforce of unwanted races and gender, another employee says, “I feel like I finally found my voice as a black woman, and I’m not prepared to lose it.”

Discussing the #CheerstoDiversityAndInclusion campaign, Anheuser-Busch’s European Diversity and Inclusion Manager, Lara Laila Gärber explains:

“At AB InBev, what we wanted to do is ensure that diversity and inclusion is fully integrated in our business strategy.”

WATCH:

Anheuser-Busch has lost billions of dollars as a result of its decision to embrace diversity by partnering with Mulvaney for the now-infamous ad campaign.

As a direct result of the campaign and the resulting boycotts, the company’s stock has also since been downgraded by HSBC.